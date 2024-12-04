Government of India Approves 40 Tourist Site Projects, Including 51 Shakti Peethas Park in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 04, 2024: The Government of India has greenlit 40 projects aimed at developing tourist sites across 23 states with a total investment of Rs 3295 crore. Among these, one notable project is the development of the 51 Shakti Peethas Park in Banduar, Gomati district of Tripura with a project cost of Rs 97.70 crore.

The project name includes 51 Shakti Peethas Park at Banduar, Gomati district with a project cost of Rs 97.70 crore.

Located in Banduar, a serene village in Udaipur within Tripura’s Gomati District, the site for the 51 Shakti Peethas Park is surrounded by lush greenery, offering a peaceful environment. Udaipur, the district headquarters, is renowned for its religious significance, cultural heritage, and historical importance. It is home to the Tripura Sundari Temple, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas, constructed by Maharaja Dhanya Manikya Debbarma in 1501 beside Kalyan Sagar lake. Udaipur is often referred to as the “Lake City” due to its many beautiful lakes like Bijoy Sagar, Jagannath Dighi, and Amar Sagar. Additionally, it houses the national library “Nazrul Granthagar,” named after Kazi Nazrul Islam.

The 51 Shakti Peethas Park project aims to develop replicas of the 51 Shakti Peethas in a natural park setup. This religious tourism initiative seeks to create an immersive experience for visitors, showcasing replicas of the Shakti Peeth temples from across the Indian subcontinent. The park will highlight the rich cultural and spiritual heritage associated with Shakti (Devi) worship in Hinduism.

The park will offer a variety of amenities to enhance the visitor experience, including: a food court with adequate seating, a souvenir shop, drinking water facilities, well-constructed roads with parking, public conveniences, guest accommodations, landscaped gardens, museums dedicated to mythology, and a range of entertainment activities.

The project is expected to create 66 jobs, include 2 PPP projects (Guest House and Food Court), with a total investment of Rs 2.72 crore.

Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Development, speaking on the significance of the project, said, “The development of the 51 Shakti Peethas Park is a landmark project that will not only boost religious tourism in Tripura but also provide a significant cultural and spiritual attraction for visitors. It highlights the government’s commitment to preserving and promoting India’s rich heritage.”

The initiative is expected to attract tourists from across the country, offering them a unique opportunity to explore the spiritual and cultural essence of the Shakti Peethas in a single location. The project is poised to enhance the local economy and promote the cultural heritage of Tripura.