Meghalaya CM Inaugurates ₹175 Crore Shillong Ropeway Project

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Dec 4: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma laid the foundation stone for the ₹175 crore Shillong Ropeway Project at Shillong Peak on Wednesday. This new ropeway, the first of its kind in the state, is expected to offer scenic views of Shillong City and promote tourism in the region.

The ropeway will connect Shillong Peak with Lawsohtun, creating a significant tourist attraction for both locals and visitors alike.

The project was initially launched earlier this year, with President Droupadi Murmu laying the foundation stone in January. During the ceremony, CM Sangma also presented the second installment of ₹1.5 crore to the Riat Laban Dorbar Pyllun, marking a key milestone in the project’s progress.