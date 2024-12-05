Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Arms Recovered From Manipur’s Thoubal District

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Manipur, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Imphal, Dec 5: A significant cache of arms and ammunition was recovered by security forces in Thoubal district, Manipur, during a search operation on Wednesday. The operation, which took place in the Fungei Ching Ngamukhong area, did not result in any arrests, as confirmed by the police.

The recovered items include 16 firearms, six 36 HE grenades, two detonators, ammunition, and a walkie-talkie set with a charger. Investigations are ongoing, and authorities are looking into the origin and purpose of the weapons.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News