Arms Recovered From Manipur’s Thoubal District

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Dec 5: A significant cache of arms and ammunition was recovered by security forces in Thoubal district, Manipur, during a search operation on Wednesday. The operation, which took place in the Fungei Ching Ngamukhong area, did not result in any arrests, as confirmed by the police.

The recovered items include 16 firearms, six 36 HE grenades, two detonators, ammunition, and a walkie-talkie set with a charger. Investigations are ongoing, and authorities are looking into the origin and purpose of the weapons.