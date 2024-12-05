INDIA Bloc Manipur To Stage Sit-In Protest At Jantar Mantar Over BJP’s Governance

NET Web Desk

The INDIA bloc Manipur has announced a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi tomorrow (December 6), criticizing what it terms the “inactive and dictatorial” governance of the BJP-led double-engine government. The protest aims to draw attention to the ongoing violence in Manipur and the government’s failure to restore normalcy in the state.

The opposition has intensified its attack on the government, with both Houses of Parliament—Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha—witnessing disruptions over the issues of violence in Manipur and the Adani controversy. Both Houses were adjourned following opposition protests.

Adding to the pressure, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, demanding an immediate discussion on the Manipur crisis. The northeastern state has been reeling under over 18 months of violence, leading to widespread displacement, humanitarian challenges, and severe economic setbacks.

The INDIA bloc leaders emphasized the need for immediate government action to address the escalating crisis and ensure justice for the affected residents.