Sikkim Tourism Minister Launches 212 Km ‘Tour De Sikkim’ Mountain Biking Expedition

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Dec 6: Sikkim Tourism Minister Tshering Thendup Bhutia flagged off the ‘Tour De Sikkim’, a 212 km mountain biking expedition, on Friday. The event, which has attracted 40 participants from across the country, aims to promote adventure tourism in the state.

During the launch, Bhutia wished the riders a safe journey and expressed his appreciation for their enthusiasm. He highlighted the health benefits of cycling and encouraged the participants to take in Sikkim’s breathtaking natural beauty throughout the expedition.

The 212 km ride will take cyclists through some of the most scenic landscapes in Sikkim, offering them a unique opportunity to explore the state’s diverse terrains.