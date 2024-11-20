Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Killers Of Six People To Be Brought To Justice Soon: Manipur CM

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Manipur, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Imphal, Nov 20: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has assured that those responsible for the killings of six people, including three women and three children, will soon be brought to justice. The victims’ bodies were discovered last week in a river in Jiribam district, with suspected Kuki militants believed to be behind the attack.

Expressing grief over the tragic incident, Singh condemned the killings as a serious crime against humanity. He confirmed that search operations are ongoing and vowed that his government would not rest until the perpetrators are apprehended and held accountable.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News