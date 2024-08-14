Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya Inaugurates New Hostel Of IIIT Manipur

NET Web Desk

Governor of Manipur, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, inaugurated a new Boys’ Hostel building and Mess with dining hall today at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Manipur.

The newly inaugurated facilities include state-of-the-art amenities such as water filters, hot-water geysers, washing machines, metal cots, reading tables, and almirahs. The hostel, which is Wi-Fi enabled and has 24×7 power supply with DG backup, is designed to accommodate 120-150 students and features a dining hall with a capacity of approximately 150 students.

During the inauguration, Governor Acharya also led a tree plantation drive under the theme “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam.” In his address, he emphasized the pivotal role of IIITs in advancing technological education, innovation, and research. He expressed confidence that the new facilities would enhance the learning environment at IIIT Manipur and encourage students to utilize these resources for both physical and intellectual nourishment.

Dr. Sukhi Oraon, Chairman of the Board of Governance, and Prof. Krishnan Baskar, Director of IIIT Manipur, also attended the inauguration ceremony.