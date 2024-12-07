Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Dr. Gollo Rinu Makes History As Arunachal Pradesh’s First Woman To Earn PhD In Mechanical Engineering

NET Web Desk

Dr. Gollo Rinu has etched her name in history by becoming the first woman from Arunachal Pradesh to earn a PhD in Mechanical Engineering. Her pioneering research on friction stir welding has made a significant contribution to the field.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Dr. Rinu, calling her achievement a proud moment for the state. In a tweet, Khandu praised her as an inspiration and wished her continued success in her career. Dr. Rinu’s accomplishment is expected to encourage young women in the region to pursue careers in science and engineering.

