Tripura Congress Alleges Financial Hardship for Rural Workers Under MGNREGA

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 07, 2024: The Opposition Congress in Tripura has raised concerns over the state government’s alleged failure to provide sufficient workdays under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Pradesh Congress President Asish Kumar Saha claimed on Saturday that rural communities are enduring severe financial hardships due to this shortfall.

Speaking to the media, Saha stated, “The BJP government is mandated to provide 100 days of work annually under MGNREGA. However, in the current financial year (2024-25), the state government has managed only 40 days so far. Last year, it was 63 days, falling far short of the guaranteed 100 days.”

Saha accused the BJP of reneging on its 2018 electoral promises to increase workdays to 200 and daily wages to ₹340. “Not only has the government failed to fulfill its promises, but it has also deprived the rural poor of their guaranteed rights. Over 6.83 lakh job card holders from 1.30 lakh families haven’t received even a single day’s work this year,” he added.

The Congress leader further alleged political interference in MGNREGA work allocation. “Officials are being instructed to favor certain individuals, depriving genuine beneficiaries,” Saha remarked, highlighting the plight of marginalized communities, particularly in tribal and interior regions.

Amid soaring prices of essential goods, Saha emphasized that MGNREGA remains a lifeline for many rural households. He criticized the government for failing to address the needs of over 20 lakh people affected by the catastrophic floods and landslides in August, which claimed at least 40 lives and left many injured.

“The backward tribal communities are suffering the most, with little to no access to MGNREGA work. The government’s apathy has deepened their economic distress,” Saha concluded, urging immediate corrective measures.