Tripura: Petroleum Oil Tanker Drivers Call Indefinite Strike After Attack on Workers at Dharmanagar

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 7, 2024: Five transport workers transporting petroleum products were attacked by miscreants, prompting an indefinite strike by petroleum oil tanker drivers. The drivers have vowed to continue the strike until the attackers are brought to justice.

Speaking to media persons here, Tripura’s Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh President Asim Datta alleged that a mafia force, supported by Dharmanagar MLA and Tripura Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswabandhu Sen was behind the attack. “Last night, a mafia force supported by Biswabandhu Sen attacked the transport workers of the Indian Oil tanker in Dharmanagar leaving five workers seriously injured. We will raise our voices against this injustice,” Datta stated.

BMS state president warned that no worker should be attacked with the state’s support. “If such attacks continue, all workers will unite and join the movement against the state,” he added. A written complaint was filed with the SP of North Tripura district naming five individuals, by the Bharatiya Private Transport Mazdoor Mahasangha. In response, oil tanker transport drivers have called for an indefinite strike.

Datta mentioned that a request to withdraw the strike was made by the Food Department but was declined. “The drivers will continue their strike until the Food Minister is consulted on this matter,” he asserted.

The Tripura province of the Bharatiya Private Transport Mazdoor Mahasangha issued a statement condemning the attack on the oil tanker transport workers. “All types of oil tanker transport drivers have announced their strike until the perpetrators are brought to justice. This decision will remain in force until justice is served,” the statement read.

Food Department Director Sumit Lodh acknowledged the attack and assured that legal action would be taken by the administration. “However, as of now, there is nothing as such of crisis of petroleum products. We are communicating with IOCL continuously for avoiding any sort of shortage in the flow of fuel in Tripura”, confirmed Lodh to Northeast Today.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sajal Debnath confirmed the ongoing strike by tanker drivers. Dharmanagar Sub-Divisional Police Officer stated that no arrests had been made so far.

The incident has sparked outrage among the transport workers, highlighting the urgent need for action to ensure their safety and justice. The indefinite strike is expected to impact fuel supply in the region until the demands of the workers are met.