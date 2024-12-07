Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Tripura To Get Two New Kendriya Vidyalayas As Part Of National Expansion Plan: CM Manik Saha

Tripura will soon benefit from the establishment of two new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) in Dharmanagar and Gomati districts. This is part of a national initiative to set up 85 new KVs across India, aimed at strengthening the country’s educational infrastructure.

The ₹5,872.08 crore project will provide quality education to 82,560 students and create 5,388 new job opportunities. Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed his support for the initiative, emphasizing its alignment with Tripura’s “Unnat Tripura” vision, which focuses on improving the state’s education sector.

In a tweet, CM Saha said, “Big boost to education! Under Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji’s leadership, 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas, including 2 in Tripura (Dharmanagar & Gomati Districts), will provide quality education to 82,560 students & create 5,388 jobs at the estimated expenditure of ₹5,872.08 Crores. This will strengthen our commitment towards #UnnatTripura.”

