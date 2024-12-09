Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam CM Performs ‘Bhumi Pujan’ For Bridge Over Brahmaputra, Inaugurates Schemes In Livestock Sector

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Dec 9: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday performed the ‘bhumi pujan’ (groundbreaking ceremony) for a 12.2-km bridge over the Brahmaputra River, connecting Sualkuchi and Palasbari. The bridge, slated for completion by June 2028, is expected to enhance connectivity and promote development for the communities on both banks of the river.

Speaking at the event, Sarma emphasized the environmentally sensitive design of the bridge, highlighting an elevated corridor at the Sualkuchi end to protect local wetlands.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated several initiatives under the Chief Minister’s Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana to strengthen the livestock sector. The day ended with Sarma participating in a cultural program organized by the Valmiki Sangeet Vidyalaya.

