Launch of 5th National Water Awards 2023: Tripura’s Dhalai District and Meghalaya’s Khliehrangnah Panchayat Among Notable Winners

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 14, 2024: In an effort to recognize and promote exemplary efforts in water conservation across India, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officially launched the 5th National Water Awards (NWA) on October 13, 2023, via the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal. A total of 686 applications were submitted, all of which were thoroughly scrutinized and evaluated by a Jury Committee. Ground truthing for the shortlisted applications was conducted by the Central Water Commission (CWC) and the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB). Following detailed reviews, 38 winners, including joint winners across nine categories, were selected for the prestigious awards.

Among the noteworthy winners, Dhalai district in Tripura secured the title of Best District in the North-East Zone. Dhalai’s achievements in water conservation stand as a benchmark for others, with significant contributions such as the creation of 748 community recharge structures and the installation of micro-irrigation systems over an additional 15 hectares of land. The district has also excavated 63 ponds and constructed 176 check dams, with a combined storage capacity of 9 lakh cubic meters. Moreover, the construction of 137 water tanks for rainwater harvesting has been instrumental in enhancing local water resources.

The district’s efforts extend beyond infrastructure development, with 25,684 water bodies geo-tagged and mapped, ensuring better management and tracking of resources. An impressive 41.32 lakh bamboo and miscellaneous tree saplings have been planted across the district to support ecosystem restoration. Community involvement has been a cornerstone of Dhalai’s success, with extensive awareness campaigns, interactive workshops, and training sessions fostering greater engagement in water conservation.

In the category of Best Panchayat, Khliehrangnah Panchayat of West Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya, earned recognition as the Third Winner (Joint). The panchayat has been instrumental in reviving 20 water bodies, including 14 springs and 6 streams, and creating a dug-out pond with a capacity of 2,400 cubic meters. Further initiatives like constructing contour trenches, afforestation, and the establishment of rainwater harvesting systems have contributed to an improved groundwater supply.

Thanks to these efforts, the entire cultivable area of 135 hectares is now under cultivation, leading to enhanced crop productivity. To sustain these achievements, a community-based monitoring system has been established to monitor water quality, prevent encroachments, and curb illegal activities around water bodies. In addition, village-level training sessions and exposure trips to model villages have equipped local members with the skills and knowledge necessary for effective water management.

These awards not only highlight the dedication of districts and panchayats in water conservation but also serve as an inspiration for others to engage in sustainable practices for managing the nation’s precious water resources.