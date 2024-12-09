INDIA Bloc Leaders From Manipur To Stage Protest In Delhi On Monday

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Dec 9: Leaders from the INDIA bloc in Manipur have announced plans to stage a protest in Delhi on Monday, December 9, against the BJP-led NDA governments at the state and central levels over the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur. The demonstration is scheduled to take place at Jantar Mantar, regardless of whether authorities grant permission.

Congress spokesperson Hareshwar Goswami confirmed that the protest would go ahead as planned, after a previous protest scheduled for December 6 was postponed due to logistical issues. Goswami stated that arrangements for the protest had been in place since November 25, with Manipur Congress President Keisham Meghachandra coordinating efforts in Delhi.

Several leaders from the INDIA bloc, including five Congress MLAs from Manipur, have already arrived in the national capital for the protest. Leaders from CPI(M), Trinamool Congress, AAP, and NCP from Manipur will also join the demonstration.

The protest comes amid ongoing violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in Manipur, which has led to over 250 deaths and displaced thousands since May 2023. Goswami criticized the BJP-led government for its handling of the crisis and called for the immediate return of displaced people to their homes and the restoration of peace in the state.