Mizoram : Narcotics Department Organize ‘Anti-Drug Poetry Writing Competition’, Generating Awareness On Drug Abuse

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In an attempt to generate awareness on drug abuse and its grave impacts on the lives of citizens especially youth, the Excise & Narcotics Minister Dr K. Beichhua today presented awards to the winners of ‘Anti-Drug Poetry Writing Competition’ during an prize distribution ceremony.

Organized for school & college-goers, the event was held at Commissionerate of Excise & Narcotics Building Conference Hall in Aizawl district.

The concerned event has been organized as part of an ongoing process associated with its fight against drug abuse by Ministry of Finance (Department of Revenue), Narcotic Control, Govt. of India and Excise & Narcotics department, Govt. of Mizoram.

Meanwhile, in the school category, T. Vanlalchuangkima of Nazareth Higher Secondary School in Aizawl grabbed the first prize with a cash award of Rs. 30,000.

The second position was attained by a student of St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School Rody Zotluangpuii, who received a cash reward of Rs. 20,000.

Besides, a student of Gurukul Grammar Senior Secondary School in Guwahati Ruth Lalthanpuii received the third prize with cash prize of Rs 10,000. The consolation prizes were given to a total of 10 students.

In the College students’ category, Remali Ruth Blessy of Pachhunga University College grabbed the first prize with cash award of Rs. 50,000.

The Second position went to Lalmalsawma of Govt. Champhai College with cash award of Rs. 30,000 followed by Jason L. Khiangte of Pachhunga University College with a cash award of Rs. 20000. Consolation prizes were given to 10 students.