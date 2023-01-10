Aizawl Battalion of AR Holds Wreath Laying Ceremony; Pays Tribute To Brave Hearts

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Aizawl, January 10, 2023: Aizawl Battalion under the aegis of Headquarters 23 Sector Assam Rifles and Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) conducted Wreath Laying ceremony at Assam Rifles War Memorial, Battalion Headquarter, Aizawl on 10 January 2023. A total of 70 troops of Assam Rifles attended the same.

The aim of the event was to pay tribute to bravehearts who made supreme sacrifice and laid down their life in service for the nation.

Brigadier Girish Upadhayay, SM**, VSM, Commander 23 Sector Assam Rifles, while laying the wreath, highlighted the fact that gallant actions by soldiers of the Battalion has always been a motivating factor for the Battalion to carryout relentless operations against anti-national elements.

Aizawl Battalion has been conducting events of national significance like honouring martyrs, Independence Day and Kargil Vijay Diwas etc which helps kindle the spirit of nationalism and sacrifice for the nation.