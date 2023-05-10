Ruckus In IGM Hospital, Tripura: Toddler Vaccinated With 4 Jabs Instead Of Prescribed Two Doses

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 10, 2023: Allegations of negligence on part of multi-purpose worker in Tripura’s IGM hospital at Agartala city have been raised on Wednesday as the concerned worker pushed four medicinal vaccines to a toddler’s hands.

Expressing extreme discontent over government healthcare services, the mother of toddler told media persons that the MPW was supposed to push two vaccines on the baby’s hand and two oral vaccines to be given. But the worker had pushed two vaccines each on her baby’s both the hands.

“The healthcare worker at IGM Hospital was reluctant to take the ‘Polio Card’ on her hand before pushing or giving drops of vaccines to the baby. Rather, the healthcare worker told the toddler’s family members not to visit government hospital. Smelling doubt, I called up ASHA Worker and asked how many vaccines are allotted at this stage of her baby’s age. The reply was two vaccines were marked to be given on baby’s hand and two are oral vaccines. When we told her to inform higher authorities, the healthcare worker was shameless and said to bring whosoever you feel like”, the mother of the baby said.

Being asked about the negligence of healthcare worker, the Medical Officer in-charge at IGM Hospital Dr Arpita Debnath accepted the carelessness attitude of the worker towards patient and her family members.

“The baby was supposed to get two jabs of vaccinations and two oral vaccines, but due to negligence of MPW Mandira Ghosh, this incident took place where four jabs were injected on both the hands of the toddler. This cannot be accepted. At present, we cannot say what symptoms will appear in baby’s health”, Dr Debnath said.

Medical Superintendent of the IGM Hospital Dr Sharmila Sarkar told Northeast Today that an inquiry committee has been formed for investigation of the incident and asked to submit report within three days. Thereafter, the action will be initiated.