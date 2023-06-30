Assam Flood Update: Approximately 38,000 People Still Affected

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, June 30: Despite overall improvements in the flood situation in Assam, approximately 38,000 individuals across nine districts continue to be affected, as reported by officials on Friday.

The latest bulletin from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reveals that a total of 37,737 people are still affected by the floods. Among the districts, Bajali has witnessed the highest incidents of infrastructure damage, followed by Barpeta, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, and Tamulpur.

Barpeta remains the worst-affected district, with 20,303 people still submerged in floodwaters, followed by Lakhimpur (9,081) and Bajali (7,943).

The ASDMA report highlights instances of road damage in at least four different locations in Barpeta and Kamrup. Additionally, significant erosion has been observed in Sonitpur, Tinsukia, and Nalbari districts.

In Kamrup, a landslide occurred on the Joramuhuria-Khokhapara road.

The devastating impact on agriculture is evident, with 1,526.08 hectares of cropland destroyed and 253 villages currently inundated, according to the ASDMA. In the past 24 hours, approximately 32,079 animals have been affected in four areas.

On a positive note, none of the rivers in the region are currently flowing above the danger level, indicating a slight respite from the flood threat.

The authorities continue their efforts to provide relief and support to the affected population, focusing on rescue operations, medical assistance, and provision of essential supplies.