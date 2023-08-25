Tripura Farmer Injured In Elephant Attack At Teliamura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 25, 2023: In a series of alarming events, wild elephant attacks have recently plagued the expansive region of Teliamura sub-division, leaving local residents in a state of fear and distress.

The most recent victim of these harrowing encounters is Niranjan Biswas, a 53-year-old farmer residing in the Jhum Bari area of Krishnapur, located under Teliamura police station in Khowai district.

Reportedly, Niranjan, like any other typical day, ventured into his agricultural fields situated some distance from his residence last Thursday. However, as nightfall descended, Niranjan did not return home, causing immediate concern among his family members. Extensive searches yielded no trace of him, leading his family to speculate that he might have sought shelter with an acquaintance.

With the first rays of Friday’s sunlight, local residents were met with a distressing sight. Niranjan Biswas was found severely injured and battered, lying near an agricultural field in Jhum Bari. The surroundings and Niranjan’s condition left no doubt in the minds of those who found him; he had miraculously survived a brutal elephant attack.

Subsequently, Teliamura’s fire department was alerted to the dire situation. Swiftly, fire department personnel rushed to the scene to rescue the gravely injured Niranjan and swiftly transported him to the Teliamura Sub-Divisional Hospital for medical attention.

The latest reports indicate that Niranjan Biswas, a dedicated farmer, sustained severe injuries, including wounds to his neck and various other parts of his body during the ordeal.

In the wake of this terrifying incident, the local populace of the affected area is voicing their concerns, demanding that the administration take immediate and decisive measures to curb the escalating menace of elephant attacks, which have left a once peaceful community living in perpetual fear.