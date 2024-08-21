Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur: Security Forces Recover Cache Of War-Like Stores In Kakching District During Early Morning Operation

In a coordinated operation following reliable intelligence from the 46 Assam Rifles, a joint team led by the Officer-in-Charge of Waikhong Police Station, in collaboration with a platoon from A-Coy 126 BSF Battalion and a column from the 46 Assam Rifles, conducted a search operation in the Purum Pantha area under the jurisdiction of Waikhong Police Station. The operation commenced at 5:30 AM and concluded by 7:30 AM today.

During the search, the security forces uncovered a significant cache of war-like stores, including one 51mm mortar, four .36 HE hand grenades (Indian made), two single-barrel country-made firearms, one country-made carbine, one country-made revolver, eighty-four 5.56mm rounds, forty shotgun cartridges, two lathode bombs, seven tear smoke shells, two wood-piercing shells, and one rubber bullet.

It is reported that the recovered items have been seized, and a case has been registered at Waikhong Police Station for further investigation.

