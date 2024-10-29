Economic Progress Stalls in Bangladesh, Good Relations with India Crucial: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 29, 2024: Tripura Chief Minister Prof (Dr.) Manik Saha expressed concerns regarding the halted economic progress in Bangladesh, attributing it to the country’s current volatility. During his remarks on the suspension of various India-Bangladesh projects, Dr. Saha emphasized the importance of strong bilateral relations to reignite financial growth.

“The Indo-Bangla projects haven’t stopped because of any issues from our end. It is the instability in Bangladesh that has caused the pause,” Dr. Saha clarified. He expressed optimism that the incomplete projects would resume once the situation stabilizes. “The Indian government is in constant touch with Bangladesh, and we are eager to continue the work on these projects. Time will reveal the future dynamics of India-Bangladesh relations.”

Dr. Saha highlighted the economic strides Bangladesh had made in recent years, particularly following its independence. However, the recent turmoil has stalled this progress. “Good relations with India are essential for Bangladesh to overcome the current challenges. Stability in our relations will pave the way for economic recovery,” he stated.

Addressing concerns about the safety of minorities in Bangladesh, Dr. Saha said, “The Indian government has repeatedly emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of minorities in Bangladesh. If our advice is heeded, our relationship with Bangladesh will become even stronger.”

The Chief Minister also touched on the uncertainty surrounding the commencement of air services on Sabroom’s Maitri Setu (Friendship Bridge), the Agartala-Akhaura rail link, and the Agartala-Chittagong route. “Given the current situation, it’s hard to say when these services will start. But I hope everything will return to normal soon,” Dr. Saha expressed.

Dr. Saha underscored the need for patience and diplomacy, hoping for a quick resolution to the unrest in Bangladesh and the resumption of vital projects that would benefit both nations.