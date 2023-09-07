Nagaland: NPCC Organizes Bharat Jodo Padyatra And Bharat Jodo Sammelan

NET Web Desk

Kohima, 7th September, 2023: The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) along with the rest of the country, organized Bharat Jodo Padyatra and Bharat Jodo Sammelan in the state capital today Kohima to mark the first Anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra with hundreds joining the march to render support.

During a culmination programme at Congress Bhavan, organizers said Rahul Gandhi had undertaken over 4,000-kilometre footmarch from Kanyakumari to Srinagar last year with a vision to highlight and bring to light the issues and challenges the country is currently facing right from the grassroot level.

They said, that it is an aspiration of joint efforts to do something for the welfare of the state.