Massive Fire Breaks Out Near Payal Cinema in Shillong

NET Web Desk

A major fire reportedly broke out near Payal Cinema on Thana Road, Police Bazar in Shillong at approximately 1:20 p.m., today.

As per eyewitnesses present at the scene, the fire seemed to have originated from an electrical mishap.

However, an official cause for the fire remains undetermined at this time.

Tragically, the response time of the Fire Brigade has come under scrutiny as witnesses state that they arrived nearly 40 minutes after the initial outbreak which resulted in the rapid spread of the fire.

Further updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.