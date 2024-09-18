Meghalaya Launches Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya’s Deputy Chief Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar, launched the Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2024 campaign, commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission. The fortnight-long event, from September 17 to October 2, aims to reinvigorate volunteerism and collective action for cleanliness across the state.

Dhar emphasized public participation’s crucial role, stating, “A clean environment is everyone’s responsibility.” He announced urban development initiatives, including a Rs 5.8 crore footpath renovation and a proposed Rs 15 crore market upgrade. The revamped market will feature dedicated sections for various goods, aligning with the mission’s goals of improving health, safety, and economic benefits.

The campaign also focuses on positioning Meghalaya as a top tourism destination, with cleanliness as a key factor. East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah called for citizen engagement and respect for sanitation workers, reporting 67 operational e-vehicles for waste collection.

The launch event featured the Swachhata pledge administration and outlined three main pillars: Cleanliness Target Units, public participation initiatives, and health checkups for sanitation workers. Mission Director JP Lakiang described the mission as a transformative movement elevating communities.

The event saw widespread participation from government officials, students, and community members, reflecting the campaign’s goal of community-wide engagement.