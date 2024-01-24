Fourth Edition Of Annual Orange Festival Begins At Rusoma Village In Kohima District

NET Web Desk

Kohima, January 24: The fourth edition of the annual Orange Festival began at Local ground Rusoma village today. Themed under “Organic Orange”, the two-day festival was inaugurated by Minister for Women Resources & Horticulture Salhoutuonuo Kruse.

Speaking at the inauguration programme as special guest, Kruse said it is a momentous occasion for the villagers to celebrate the festival in one of the most progressive Orange producing Village of Nagaland. She accorded this achievement as a result of the dedicated efforts of the farmers.

Stating that the vision for Rusoma should extend beyond being just another thriving Orange producing Village, the Minister said they should aspire for orange farming to become the primary source of livelihood for the farmers in the near future.

She said, Horticulture is an ever-evolving field, and to keep pace with the advancements, one must adapt and embrace improved technologies. Kruse emphasized on the need to continue to improve one’s intercultural practices, embracing traditional wisdom while integrating modern techniques to keep pace with the dynamic developments in Horticulture.

She also appreciated the Department of Horticulture for providing advanced drip irrigation units to progressive orange growers of Rusoma.

This support is a testament to the commitment of our government to uplift our farming practices and ensure sustainable growth, Kruse added. The two-day Orange festival also showcases live music performances, culinary, art exhibitions, and other activities.