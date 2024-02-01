3 Day Tea Packaging Training Culminates At Nagaland’s Wokha

NET Web Desk

The three days training on Tea Packaging culminated yesterday at Likya Community hall,Wokha, Nagaland.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from local youths, including members of the Wokha District Small Tea Growers Association (WDSTGA), highlighting the community’s commitment to enhancing their skills and expertise in the tea industry, as per information.

Reportedly the program included interactive sessions, hands-on tea packaging training, and valuable exchanges between experts and participants, fostering innovation and growth in the local tea sector.

The representatives from the Tea Board and IIP visited tea gardens in Nungying and Longla Village, where they gained firsthand exposure to traditional tea practices demonstrated by the WDSTGA, as per sources.