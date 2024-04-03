NSDMA Issues Heavy Rainfall And Thunderstorm Alert In Nagaland Till April 16

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) has issued a stern advisory regarding the prevailing weather conditions in the state, forecasting heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds until April 16.

According to NSDMA, the anticipated weather patterns are typical of pre-Monsoon activities, including lightning, hailstorms, and squally winds, with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph.

The advisory specifically mentions several districts likely to be affected, including Peren, Dimapur, Kohima, Phek, Wokha, Zunheboto, Kiphire, Mokokchung, Shamator, Tseminyu, and Tuensang.

Residents in these areas should brace themselves for partly cloudy skies with heavy rainfall, strong winds, and lightning strikes at isolated locations.

NSDMA further warns of adverse impacts on transportation and infrastructure, citing poor visibility due to intense rainfall, potential traffic congestion, temporary disruptions caused by waterlogging, uprooting of trees, and partial damages to kutcha houses and huts.

Vulnerable structures and crops may also face threats from heavy rainfall and landslides.

Moreover, with maximum temperatures hovering around 31 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures dropping below 11 degrees Celsius in hilly regions, residents are urged to take precautionary measures to safeguard themselves and their property.

NSDMA advises seeking appropriate shelter during thunderstorms and lightning activities to ensure personal safety.