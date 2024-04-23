Arunachal’s Dr. Chatoi Socia Clinches Top Spot With AIR-1 (ST) In NEET PG MDS Exam 2024

NET Web Desk

In a remarkable achievement, Dr. Chatoi Socia has clinched the top spot, securing AIR-1 (ST) in the highly competitive All India Medical Entrance Examination,NEET PG MDS-2024.

Dr. Socia’s exemplary dedication and relentless hard work have not only propelled her to the pinnacle of success but have also become a source of inspiration for aspiring medical professionals across the nation.

The news has sparked widespread admiration and congratulations from various quarters, including Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended his heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Chatoi Socia on her remarkable achievement.

He lauded her perseverance and commitment, highlighting the positive impact of her success on the youth, encouraging them to pursue their dreams with unwavering determination.

As she embarks on this new chapter of her journey, she carries with her the hopes and aspirations of many, serving as a beacon of inspiration for future generations of medical practitioners.

The entire state of Arunachal Pradesh joins in celebrating Dr. Chatoi Socia’s success and wishes her the very best in all her future endeavors.