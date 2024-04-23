Nagaland Board Of School Education To Declare HSLC And HSSLC Exams Results On April 26

NET Web Desk

Nagaland Board of School Education, NBSE, will declare the provisional results for High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations 2024 on the afternoon of April 26.

In a notification yesterday, NBSE said, the results will be made available on both print and digital modes.

Soft copies of the results can be accessed on web portals www.nbsenl.edu.in, www.indiaresults.com, www.results.shiksha, and www.jagranjosh.com.

NBSE said results can also be accessed on its Android Mobile App.

Meanwhile, printed form of provisional Result Gazettes will be issued to all the registered institutions of the Board along with the marksheets and pass certificates.

In this regard, NBSE has asked Centre Superintendent or authorized representatives to collect the documents between May 3 and 6.

The board also informed that provision to download migration certificates will be given on its portal www.nbsenl.edu.in.