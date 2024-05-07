Arunachal’s Summer Football Coaching Camp For Ages 7-13 Begins May 18th

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) has announced the dates for the eagerly awaited Summer Football Coaching Camp.

Scheduled to take place at the RG Stadium in Naharlagun, the camp will span from May 18th to May 25th, 2024.

The 8-day camp, tailored for young talents, both boys and girls, between the ages of 7 and 13, aims to foster the development of budding football enthusiasts in the state.

Held annually, this short-duration training program promises to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of the sport, under the guidance of the finest football coaches in Arunachal Pradesh.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to register their aspiring footballers for this enriching experience.