Tripura’s Eminent Literary Writer Manas Debbarman Passes Away at 84; CM Dr Manik Saha, MP Biplab Deb Condole

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 09, 2024: The literary world mourns the loss of Manas Debbarman, an eminent poet, writer, and socially minded creative personality, who passed away this afternoon at his residence on Krishnanagar Harish Thakur Road. He was 84 years old. Debbarman is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Upon hearing the news of his demise, former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and other dignitaries visited his residence to pay their respects. Chief Minister Professor Dr. Manik Saha also expressed his grief over the loss of this towering cultural figure.

In a heartfelt statement, Chief Minister Saha said, “I am deeply saddened by the sudden demise of eminent poet, writer, and cultural figure of the state, Manas Debbarman. He was a prominent poet, writer, and socially minded creative personality of the state. Apart from teaching in college, he has ably performed important duties as Chairman of Tripura Lok Seva Aayog and Member of UPSC. With his demise, the state lost a creative cultural personality and a veteran guardian. I wish eternal peace to the departed soul and express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family.”

Manas Debbarman’s contributions to literature and society were immense. Besides his illustrious career in teaching, he served with distinction as the Chairman of Tripura Lok Seva Aayog and as a Member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). His passing marks the end of an era for the state’s cultural and literary community, leaving behind a legacy of creativity and dedication.

The state of Tripura has indeed lost a creative cultural figure and a veteran patron with the demise of Manas Debbarman. His works and contributions will continue to inspire future generations.

Former Chief Minister and Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb expressed his sorrow over the sudden passing of Manas Debbarman Ji, a prominent cultural figure, poet, and educationist in the state. Deb highlighted Debbarman’s significant contributions through various creative endeavors and his roles as Chairman of Tripura Lok Seva Aayog and a member of UPSC.

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Manas Debbarman Ji. He has left a bright impression through his creative activities and important positions. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family and countless others and may the departed soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”