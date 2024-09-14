Manipur: Tensions Soar In Imphal As Women Protest Stillborn Death Linked To Tear Gas Incident; Curfew Relaxation Cancelled

NET Web Desk

Tensions in Manipur escalated today as a group of enraged women gathered outside Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West, carrying the stillborn child of Laishram Ningol Sanjita Devi. The grieving women accused authorities of “murdering” the unborn baby after Sanjita, who was nine months pregnant, suffered critical injuries during a police tear gas incident. The protesters demanded justice for both the mother, who remains in critical condition, and the unborn child.

The incident occurred when police fired tear gas to disperse a protest in Kakwa, near Sanjita’s home in Kakwa Naorem Leikai, Imphal West. Sanjita, 34, the wife of Naorem Deepak, was not part of the protest but was severely affected by the tear gas. She was rushed to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) after her blood pressure spiked to dangerous levels, raising fears of a potential stroke. Despite the best efforts of the doctors, her condition worsened, and the unborn baby could not be saved. A CT scan later revealed a massive intracranial bleed, leaving Sanjita in a critical state.

In response to the tragedy, a large crowd of women blocked National Highway 102, chanting slogans such as “Kill us all” and “Shoot us.” Their anger was directed at Kakwa Police Station, where they laid the stillborn child at the gates, demanding accountability for what they described as the “murder” of the baby.

The incident has intensified tensions in the area, with the local community calling for immediate action against the police officers involved in the tear gas firing. The loss of the unborn child has added a deeply emotional dimension to the ongoing unrest, with locals expressing frustration over the repeated use of force in their area.

Amid escalating tensions in Manipur, authorities have tightened curfew restrictions across Imphal Valley districts. In Bishnupur, curfew relaxation has been shortened from 5:00 AM to 2.30 PM, down from the earlier 4:00 PM. Meanwhile, all curfew relaxations in Imphal East and Imphal West have been fully cancelled, with a complete curfew imposed from 2:00 PM on September 14, 2024.

The tragedy has further fueled demands for justice and accountability as the region grapples with rising unrest.