Northeast Frontier Railway Embarks on Ambitious Station Redevelopment under Amrit Bharat Scheme

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 29, 2024: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is making significant strides in enhancing passenger experience with the redevelopment of 91 stations across its network under the prestigious Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). This initiative, a crucial part of Indian Railways’ broader vision for modernization, aims to elevate infrastructure and amenities at these stations, ensuring a contemporary and comfortable environment for travelers.

The ABSS is designed to revamp station facilities comprehensively, including modernizing station buildings, improving accessibility, and providing state-of-the-art amenities. Notable stations such as Kamakhya, Rangiya, Rangapara North, Dhubri, Lumding, New Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Diphu, Barsoi, Kishanganj, New Jalpaiguri, New Alipurduar, Rangpo, Agartala, Udaipur, Mendipathar, Dimapur, and Naharlagun are among the 91 undergoing significant transformation. These upgrades are being executed with a focus on achieving the highest standards of quality and adhering to stringent timelines.

Key aspects of the ongoing redevelopment include the construction of Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) to enhance connectivity, development of station circulating areas, and the installation of additional covered parking sheds for both two- and four-wheelers. Modernized toilets for general and Divyangjan (differently-abled) passengers, shop complexes, improved waiting areas, and advanced ticketing systems are also being introduced at stations like New Mal Junction, Kokrajhar, Fakiragram, Hasimara, Dhubri, Gossaigaon Hat, Gauripur, Dhupguri, Dinhata, Dalgaon, Binnaguri, Jalpaiguri Road, Kamakhyaguri, Lanka, Hojai, and Chaparmukh.

The redevelopment will also feature the installation of CCTV cameras, enhanced lighting, and better crowd management systems to ensure passenger safety. Sustainability is a key focus, with energy-efficient lighting, rainwater harvesting systems, and eco-friendly materials being utilized. The project will also include improved parking facilities, upgraded station facades, and the integration of local art and culture to celebrate the region’s heritage, creating a welcoming atmosphere for passengers.

In a press communiqué on Thursday, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma emphasized, “The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme represents a transformative leap towards achieving a modern and efficient railway network. Our goal is to set new benchmarks in service excellence, providing safe, efficient, and reliable railway services that contribute to the socio-economic development of the region.”

The ABSS is a pivotal step towards realizing the vision of a New India’s railway system, and NFR remains committed to delivering these redevelopment projects with exceptional standards of quality and efficiency.