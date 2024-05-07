Voting For The 3rd And Final Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections Begin In Assam

NET Web Desk

Polling has commenced in several polling stations across four parliamentary constituencies in Assam, marking state’s third and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday.

The electorate, comprising approximately 81.49 lakh voters, including 41,00,544 males, 40,48,436 females, and 111 third-gender voters, is set to cast their ballots across the constituencies of Guwahati, Barpeta, Dhubri, and Kokrajhar.

Reportedly, Dhubri Lok Sabha seat boasts the highest number of registered voters in Assam, with over 26 lakh individuals eligible to participate in the electoral process.

Notably, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with three other cabinet ministers, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Jayanta Malla Baruah, and Chandra Mohan Patowary, is expected to exercise their franchise in their respective constituencies today.

With approximately 9,516 polling stations, including around 300 deemed critical, extensive measures have been undertaken to ensure smooth conduct of the electoral process.

In the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat, BJP nominee Bijuli Kalita Medhi and Congress’s Mira Borthakur Goswami are engaged in a direct contest.

Meanwhile, prominent candidates in other constituencies include AIUDF’s Badruddin Ajmal, Congress’s Rakibul Hussain, Joyanta Basumatary (UPPL), Kampa Borgoyari, and eight-term MLA Phani Bhusan Choudhary (AGP), among others.