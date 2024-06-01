China Deploys Advanced J-20 Fighter Jets Near Sikkim

NET Web Desk

As per recent speculations, China has stationed its most advanced J-20 “Mighty Dragon” fifth-generation fighter jets, equipped with stealth capabilities, less than 150 kilometers from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near India’s Sikkim, as reported.

The development surfaced after AllSources Analysis, a geospatial intelligence firm, released satellite imagery showing six Chinese Air Force J-20 stealth fighters at Shigatse Airport in Tibet.

Shigatse Airport, at an altitude of 12,408 feet, ranks among the world’s highest. The satellite images, collected on May 27, 2024, indicate the arrival of the J-20 aircraft on the same day. The deployment was preceded by a Y-20 transport aircraft, likely used to bring ground crew and support equipment.

“The analysis of imagery collected over Shigatse Airbase in China shows the deployment of six likely J-20 stealth fighter aircraft near the Indian border,” AllSources Analysis stated.

The imagery also revealed the presence of multiple J-10 fighter aircraft and a KJ-500 early warning and control aircraft, typically stationed at Shigatse.

Although Beijing has yet to issue an official statement, the latest satellite images heighten suspicions that China aims to alter the status quo in the eastern sector of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, similar to its actions in eastern Ladakh.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is aware of the J-20 deployment but has declined to comment on the latest imagery.

However, Indian defense officials stated they are keeping “a close watch” on the Chinese military’s activities and deployments along the LAC, especially in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, over the past eighteen months.

An Indian Army official, remarked that the deployment of J-20 fighters is not a new occurrence, as China has previously deployed them across all five of its theater commands, including the western one facing India.

“The deployment of J-20 by China has been a big concern for India considering the scarcity of enough fighter aircraft. To counter J-20 fighters, we have our advanced French-built Rafale jets,” the official said.

India counters the J-20 with its fleet of 36 Rafale fighters. Currently, eight Rafales are participating in advanced air combat exercises with the U.S. Air Force in Alaska.

Shigatse, where the Chinese J-20s are stationed, is less than 290 kilometers from West Bengal’s Hasimara, home to India’s second squadron of 16 Rafales.