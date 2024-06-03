International Book Of Records Officially Recognises Mizoram’s Samuel Lalbiakhlua As World’s Youngest Paragliding Pilot

NET Web Desk

Samuel Lalbiakhlua, an 11-year-old boy from Saitual town in Mizoram, has officially become the youngest paragliding pilot in the world, as recognized by the International Book of Records.

The International Book of Records has awarded Samuel a certificate confirming his record-breaking achievement.

Samuel’s journey to this milestone began in the picturesque landscapes of Bir Billing in Himachal Pradesh, a renowned paragliding destination known as the second highest point in the world and the highest in Asia.

Under the mentorship of Zaithawnmawi, Samuel enrolled at the TT School of Paragliding, where he commenced his training on March 10, 2024.

After six days of rigorous training, Samuel demonstrated exceptional flexibility, stamina, and aviation skills to earn his Pilot Level 2 certificate.

On March 16, 2024, Samuel achieved his goal. He successfully paraglided at the world’s second-highest paragliding institute in Bir Billing, Himachal Pradesh.

His achievement has etched his name in the history of Indian aviation, making him the youngest paragliding pilot in the country.

Samuel’s passion for adventure sports began at a young age. By the age of eight, he had already conquered Mamrawng peak, one of the highest summits in Mizoram at 1,812 meters.

His adventurous spirit and remarkable willpower have continued to drive him to new heights.

The Mizoram Paragliding Association (MPGA) had congratulated Samuel on his extraordinary accomplishment. The association lauded his willpower and talent, noting that his achievement has made the state of Mizoram proud.

The International Book of Records, in their official communication, stated, “Congratulations! We feel overjoyed to inform you that your application for Application ID: IBR19550 is successful, and you are now the official Record Holder of the International Book of Records. Your Record Holder certificate will soon be delivered to your postal address. At the International Book of Records, we take great care to evaluate every application we receive. Before we accept or reject a new proposal, we always carry out specific research, which can require the expertise of external consultants. Congratulations once again!”

Samuel Lalbiakhlua’s record-breaking achievement stands as a testament to his incredible determination, skill, and the support of his mentors and family.