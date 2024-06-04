Tripura: “Triple Victory” of BJP Securing Record Votes in 2 Lok Sabha Seats and One By-Election

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 04, 2024: Tripura’s two BJP candidates emerged victorious with record-breaking vote counts in the Lok Sabha seats. Additionally, BJP candidate Dipak Majumder secured a resounding victory in the Ramnagar assembly by-election.

Biplab Kumar Deb, former Chief Minister of Tripura and incumbent Rajya Sabha MP clinched victory in the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat. Deb garnered an impressive 8,81,341 votes defeating his nearest rival Asish Kumar Saha of the INDI Alliance partner Congress by a substantial margin of 6,11,538 votes.

BJP nominee Kriti Devi Singh Debbarma bagged 7,77,447 votes and won the Tripura East parliamentary seat defeating CPI(M) nominee Rajendra Reang by a margin of 4,86,819 votes.

In the Ramnagar assembly constituency’s by-election, BJP candidate Mayor Dipak Majumdar emerged triumphant. Majumdar secured a convincing win by defeating his closest competitor Ratan Das of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) with a margin of 18,818 votes.

Deb, currently a Rajya Sabha member and former Chief Minister (2018-2022), was for the first time elected to the Lower House of Parliament.

In the West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency, a total of 14 lakh 63 thousand 526 eligible voters in the West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency, comprising 7 lakh 34 thousand 133 male, 7 lakh 29 thousand 333 female, and 56 third-gender voters while in the East Tripura Lok Sabha constituency, there were a total of 13,96,761 registered voters on the electoral rolls for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, of which 7,02,511 were male, 6,94,761 female and 13 of the third gender.

During the 2019 general election, BJP candidate Pratima Bhoumik from West Tripura parliamentary constituency emerged victorious with a substantial margin of 3,05,689 votes, securing a total of 5,73,532 votes while BJP candidate Rebati Tripura from East Tripura parliamentary constituency emerged victorious with a significant margin of 2,04,290 votes, securing a total of 4,82,126 votes.