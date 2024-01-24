Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Governor Of Nagaland Grants Remission To 39 Convicted Prisoners Lodged In Jails Of Nagaland And Outside

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Must Read, Nagaland, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Kohima, January 24: On account of the celebration of the 75th Republic Day, Nagaland government has decided to remit the sentences of certain categories of prisoners who have been convicted by the Courts, other than Court martial, having criminal jurisdiction in the state and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment.

To this, Governor of Nagaland has granted remission to 39 convicted prisoners lodged in the jails of Nagaland and outside. Prisoners sentenced to 10 years and above have been given remission of 30 days, while, 20 days remission to prisoners sentenced to 5 years to 10 years, 10 days to prisoners sentenced to 1 year to 5 years and 5 days remission for prisoners sentenced up to 1 year.

The remission order will take effect from January 26.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

More Articles
Related News