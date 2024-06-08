Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council’s Exam for 110 Vacant Posts Postponed After Answer Key Leak Scandal

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 08, 2024: The eagerly anticipated examination for 110 vacant positions under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) administration has been postponed following the leak of the exam answer key. The exam which was scheduled to take place on Sunday at 71 locations across the state has been delayed indefinitely.

The bombshell revelation came to light just days after the TTAADC administration issued a notification inviting applications for the coveted positions. Prospective candidates had eagerly prepared for the exam, investing both time and resources in hopes of securing employment. However, their aspirations were dashed as news of the leaked answer key surfaced, prompting authorities to halt the proceedings.

Addressing the media at a press conference held at the Agartala Press Club on Saturday evening, TTAADC Chief Executive Officer CK Jamatia expressed dismay over the incident. “The examination was poised to commence on Sunday from 12:30 to 2:30. All arrangements were in place until concerns arose regarding the integrity of the examination process,” stated Jamatia.

Amid growing concerns of foul play, Jamatia assured that swift and decisive action would be taken against those responsible for the leak. “Legal recourse will be pursued against the perpetrators, and a case will be lodged at the West Agartala police station,” he declared, emphasizing the administration’s commitment to upholding transparency and accountability.

Furthermore, Jamatia disclosed the formation of a specialized board tasked with overseeing the recruitment process to ensure fairness and impartiality. “This board has meticulously crafted the answer key from the examination question paper, demonstrating our dedication to maintaining the integrity of the selection process,” he affirmed.

With approximately 26,000 applicants eagerly awaiting their chance to partake in the examination, the postponement has left many disillusioned. Nevertheless, Jamatia offered a glimmer of hope by announcing that a new examination date would be disclosed within the next 10 days.

However, the debacle has raised questions regarding the TTAADC administration’s efficacy and transparency, casting a shadow of doubt over the integrity of the recruitment process. As the saga unfolds, stakeholders anxiously await further developments in this unfolding saga.