Tripura: Two Youths Booked for Soliciting Money to Purchase Drugs Under False Pretense of Father’s “Shraadh”

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 14, 2024: In a troubling incident reflecting the deepening crisis of drug addiction among the youth, two intoxicated young men were booked by local traders at Bishalgarh on Friday while attempting to withdraw money under the false pretense of organizing a ‘Shraddha’ ceremony for their living father. The incident took place in the Bishalgarh Bridge Chowmuhani area this afternoon drawing significant attention and concern from the community.

The two youths hailing from Ranibazar and the Border Gol Chakkar areas in Agartala were reportedly soliciting funds from shopkeepers claiming the money was needed for their father’s posthumous rituals. The duo’s suspicious behavior combined with the unusual request raised alarms among the traders.

Sajal Kumar Deb, a member of the Bharatiya Majdoor Sangha’s state committee and Subrata Saha, well-known trader and leader of the Viswa Hindu Parishad were among the first to respond to the incident. “These young men are tarnishing the name of ‘Sanatan Dharma’ to fund their drug addiction. It’s a sad state of affairs when they exploit religious sentiments for such purposes,” Deb stated.

The youths, once confronted by the traders, admitted to concocting the story to gather money for drugs. “They confessed to having collected around Rs 24 by the time we caught them. This new trick of theirs is not just deceitful but also a serious indication of the lengths to which addiction can drive people,” added Saha.

Following their confession, the traders handed over the youths to the Bishalgarh Police Station. “The local administration needs to take stringent action against such individuals. Genuine people seeking help are likely to be distrusted because of the actions of these drug addicts,” Saha emphasized.

The incident has sparked a broader conversation about the growing problem of drug abuse in the region. “Heroin, brown sugar, yaba tablets, phensedyl, these substances are claiming the lives of many young people in our state every day. The state administration must implement stronger measures to combat this menace,” urged Deb.

In a society where ‘Shraddha’ rituals hold deep religious significance, the misuse of this tradition for nefarious purposes has particularly angered the community. “In Hindu society, ‘Shraddha Shanti’ is performed with reverence and sincerity. It’s disheartening to see such sacred traditions being exploited. These youths are not only harming themselves but also bringing disrepute to our cultural and religious practices,” lamented Deb.

As the Bishalgarh Police continue their investigation, the community remains vigilant hoping that this incident will serve as a wake-up call for stronger actions against drug abuse and the protection of religious sanctities.