Two Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested for Infiltrating Tripura; Four Indian Accomplices Also Detained

Agartala, June 15, 2024: In a significant operation, the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested two Bangladeshi nationals in Tripura for infiltrating the state by evading border security. Alongside them, four Indian nationals were also arrested for aiding in the illegal entry. Specific cases have been filed against all six individuals.

Despite stringent vigilance by the Border Security Force (BSF), Bangladeshi infiltration into Tripura continues unabated. The porous nature of the border, combined with the use of brokers to facilitate crossings through barbed wire fences, has turned such incidents into a regular occurrence. The latest arrests highlight the persistent challenge faced by security forces.

The arrests took place during a joint operation conducted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the intelligence department of the Agartala GRP police station. The operation was carried out based on a tip-off received by the police. Tapas Das, Officer-in-Charge of the GRP police station, provided details about the operation.

“Based on secret information, we learned that two Bangladeshi nationals, along with four Indian accomplices, would be arriving at Agartala railway station by the Kanchanjunga Express,” said Das. “Our team raided the station and observed two individuals moving quickly towards the exit. Upon questioning, they admitted to illegally entering Tripura.”

The arrested individuals were identified as Rupasi Rani Majumdar and Sagar Chandra Baidya from Bangladesh, and Lakshman Sarkar, Sanjit Das, Suman Deb and Bijoy Nama Das from Agartala.

Das further disclosed that Indian currency, Bangladeshi Taka and mobile phones were recovered from the detainees. “We have filed specific cases against them, and they will be presented in court,” he added.