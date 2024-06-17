Tripura’s Biplab Kumar Deb and Assam’s CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma Appointed as Election In-charges for Haryana & Jharkhand Assembly Polls

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 17, 2024: In a strategic move ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday announced key organizational appointments appointing senior party leaders to oversee election preparations in several states.

Former Chief Minister of Tripura and incumbent MP Biplab Kumar Deb has been designated as the state election co-in-charge for Haryana, alongside Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who assumes the role of state election in-charge. In a similar vein, Assam’s Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma will serve as the state election co-in-charge for Jharkhand, accompanying Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, who takes charge as the state election in-charge.

Confirming these appointments, BJP’s National General Secretary Arun Singh highlighted the party’s commitment to strengthening its organizational structure ahead of the crucial assembly polls. “These appointments reflect BJP’s confidence in our leadership to navigate the electoral challenges effectively,” Singh stated in an official circular issued on Monday.

In addition to Haryana and Jharkhand, assembly elections are also slated in Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir. Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav has been appointed as the election in-charge for Maharashtra, supported by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as the co-in-charge. Meanwhile, Union Minister Kishan Reddy will take charge as the state election in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir.

The strategic appointments underscore BJP’s proactive approach in gearing up for the upcoming electoral battles across diverse regions, aiming to consolidate its electoral footprint.