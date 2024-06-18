Manipur: Security Forces Recover Cache Of Weapons In Gangpijang Hill Ranges

NET Web Desk

Security forces conducted search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

During the operations, they recovered: one 7.62mm AK 56 assault rifle, one .22 rifle, one 12-inch single bore barrel gun, two improvised projectile launchers, one Chinese hand grenade, one country-made hand grenade, one 51mm mortar, and fifteen rounds of live ammunition from the foothills of Gangpijang Hill Ranges, Kangpokpi District on 16 June 2024.

Earlier on June 15, police officers of Assam and Manipur held a joint night street meeting at Jiribam along the Assam-Manipur border in connection with the prevailing scenario in the region.

Regular patrolling and area domination have been intensified in the entire riverine stretch of the Barak and Jiri rivers.

Movement of 117 and 378 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively with essential items have been ensured.

Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.