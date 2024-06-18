Much-Anticipated Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival To Start On November 15, 2024

NET Web Desk

The organizers of the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival have announced the highly anticipated dates for this year’s event.

In a significant change from previous years, the festival will be condensed into a two-day celebration, set to take place on November 15 and 16 2024.

The organizers aim to accommodate a broader audience and ensure greater participation.

This year’s festival promises to be a spectacular showcase of music, fashion, literature, and culture, drawing tourists from around the world.

The festival line-up is set to feature four legendary artistes, whose names remain under wraps, building excitement among attendees.

Rockski Tickets has announced that 1,000 blind tickets for the two-day event will go on sale on June 21 at 6 pm.

The Cherry Blossom Festival is one of Shillong’s biggest celebrations, renowned for its vibrant blend of artistic and cultural expressions.

Festival-goers can expect an immersive experience, celebrating the essence of creativity and community.

For more information and updates, stay tuned to the official festival channels.