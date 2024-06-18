Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Much-Anticipated Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival To Start On November 15, 2024

The organizers of the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival have announced the highly anticipated dates for this year’s event.

In a significant change from previous years, the festival will be condensed into a two-day celebration, set to take place on November 15 and 16 2024.

The organizers aim to accommodate a broader audience and ensure greater participation.

This year’s festival promises to be a spectacular showcase of music, fashion, literature, and culture, drawing tourists from around the world.

The festival line-up is set to feature four legendary artistes, whose names remain under wraps, building excitement among attendees.

Rockski Tickets has announced that 1,000 blind tickets for the two-day event will go on sale on June 21 at 6 pm.

The Cherry Blossom Festival is one of Shillong’s biggest celebrations, renowned for its vibrant blend of artistic and cultural expressions.

Festival-goers can expect an immersive experience, celebrating the essence of creativity and community.

For more information and updates, stay tuned to the official festival channels.

