Assam CEE 2024 Result For B.Tech Admissions To Be Declared Today

NET Web Desk

Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) is set to declare the results of the Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) for B.Tech admissions today at 3:00 PM.

State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu confirmed the announcement via a tweet yesterday.

“The results of Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) for admissions into first Semester B. Tech programs in Assam’s Engineering Colleges will be declared tomorrow (19th June 2024) afternoon at around 3:00 pm,” Pegu’s tweet reads.

The CEE, held on June 2, 2024, is an annual examination conducted by ASTU for admission to the first semester of B.Tech programs in engineering colleges across Assam.

This year, the examination comprised 120 questions, totaling 480 marks.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on ASTU’s official website, astu.ac.in, starting this afternoon.

The CEE serves as a gateway for students aspiring to pursue engineering degrees in Assam’s esteemed institutions.

With the results being released today, successful candidates will soon begin the process of securing their places in the state’s top engineering colleges.

For further updates and detailed instructions on the admission process following the results, candidates are advised to regularly visit ASTU’s official website.