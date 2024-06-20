Nagaland Gears Up For Upcoming ULB Elections On June 26 After 20-Year Hiatus

NET Web Desk

Nagaland is all geared up to conduct the urban local bodies elections which is scheduled on June 26.

A total Two Lakh 76 thousand 229 voters will decide the fate of the 523 candidates contesting in 269 wards from 24 Municipalities and Town Councils.

Out of the total electors, One Lakh 36 thousand 62 are male voters and One Lakh 40 Thousand 167 are female.

There will be 521 polling stations.

Addressing media persons in Kohima today, State Election Commissioner T J Longkumer said, it is in the final stage to conduct the state’s ULB election in a free and fair manner.

Terming the upcoming ULB election as historic, he said, the state is conducting the election after 20 years following a long wait wherein all traditional and political issues have been resolved amicably amongst all stakeholders.

Longkumer said, the whole of Northeast region and the country, including the Supreme Court, is watching at the State’s ULB election very closely.

The State Election Commissioner appealed for a calm atmosphere conducive for free and fair elections during the upcoming ULB elections.

While urging all citizen to believe in the due process of law, he appealed for abjuring all forms of violence.

He also added that the commission is of the firm conviction that violence will not be tolerated and is ready for any number of re-polls if required.

Longkumer further congratulated all the candidates who were elected unopposed while also wishing the best of luck to the 523 candidates who are in fray.