Pratik Pradhan, First Fighter Jet Pilot From Sikkim Receives Grand Welcome At Melli

NET Web Desk

Indian Air Force Flying Officer Pratik Pradhan, the first Fighter Jet Pilot Officer from Sikkim, was received with great honor at the Melli Check Post today.

The reception was graced by the Hon’ble Area MLA of Melli Constituency and other distinguished dignitaries.

Pratik Pradhan, son of Mahendra Pradhan and Kunti Pradhan of Sadam Suntaley/Melli, Sikkim, hails from the esteemed Maskey family.

He has brought immense pride to the state by securing the 7th rank in the competitive examination for Army Officer through the NCC direct entry on an all-India merit basis in 2022.

Pradhan initially underwent Army Officer training in Chennai. During his three-month training period, he also excelled in the competitive examination for an Air Force Flying Officer. Consequently, he joined the prestigious Indian Air Force Academy in Hyderabad in January 2023.

After successfully completing the rigorous 15-month training course, Pradhan has been commissioned as a Fighter Jet Pilot Officer as of June 15, 2024.

His achievement marks a significant milestone for Sikkim, making him the first individual from the state to become a Fighter Jet Pilot Officer in the Indian Air Force.

The grand reception at Melli Check Post reflects the pride and joy of the local community and the state at large.

This momentous occasion celebrates the dedication and hard work of Flying Officer Pratik Pradhan, whose achievements serve as an inspiration to many.