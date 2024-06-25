Tripura Jute Mill Workers Seek Accountability: Notice to Managing Director Scheduled for June 29

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 25, 2024: The Tripura Chatkal Sramik Union has taken a stand against the alleged deprivation faced by workers at Tripura Jute Mills. In a press conference held at the Agartala Press Club on Tuesday, Dhanmani Sinha, the secretary of the union, announced that a public notice would be served to the Managing Director of Tripura Jute Mills on June 29.

The legal battle centers around the settlement of salaries and allowances owed to jute mill workers dating back to January 1, 1996. A court order mandated that the state government address these dues in accordance with the Fair Dues Act. However, despite the court’s directive, the jute mill authorities failed to disburse the funds within the stipulated four months following judgments from both the High Court and the Supreme Court.

While the state government has expressed its intent to allocate ₹20 crore for the jute mills, the disbursement process has been marred by opacity. The initial tranche of funds settled a portion of workers’ dues, but gratuity and other benefits remain outstanding. Furthermore, the authorities have not publicly disclosed the list of beneficiaries, raising concerns among hundreds of jute mill workers.

In a rally held at Dukli Block Hall on June 23, disgruntled workers decided to issue a mass notice to the jute mill authorities. The notice, scheduled for June 29, will be personally handed over to the Managing Director. Workers are demanding transparency and accountability, questioning why a white paper detailing the disbursement process has not been made public.

Narayan Debnath and other union leaders were present during the organized press conference, emphasizing that this movement is about securing workers’ rights legally. The jute mill workers remain resolute, seeking fair compensation and an end to secrecy in financial matters.