Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Swachhata Hi Sewa Award Presented To Mangan District In Sikkim

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Northeast, Sikkim
NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Oct 03: Mangan district in Sikkim has been awarded the prestigious ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ award in recognition of its outstanding contributions to cleanliness and sanitation.

District Magistrate Anant Jain acknowledged the hard work and collaboration among local officials, including Block Development Officers (BDOs) and Additional District Collectors (ADCs), that led to this achievement.

The district implemented several initiatives aimed at improving public health and hygiene, including identifying and cleaning black spots, maintaining cleanliness in offices, and organizing health camps for safai mitras. Additionally, Mangan engaged students in various activities, such as painting and singing competitions, to promote cleanliness awareness.

The ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ campaign, launched on September 7, emphasized three main pillars: cleanliness, sanitation, and community participation. Mangan’s comprehensive approach, combining administrative efforts with community involvement, showcases a successful model for other regions to follow in enhancing public health and hygiene standards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News