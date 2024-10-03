Swachhata Hi Sewa Award Presented To Mangan District In Sikkim

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Oct 03: Mangan district in Sikkim has been awarded the prestigious ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ award in recognition of its outstanding contributions to cleanliness and sanitation.

District Magistrate Anant Jain acknowledged the hard work and collaboration among local officials, including Block Development Officers (BDOs) and Additional District Collectors (ADCs), that led to this achievement.

The district implemented several initiatives aimed at improving public health and hygiene, including identifying and cleaning black spots, maintaining cleanliness in offices, and organizing health camps for safai mitras. Additionally, Mangan engaged students in various activities, such as painting and singing competitions, to promote cleanliness awareness.

The ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ campaign, launched on September 7, emphasized three main pillars: cleanliness, sanitation, and community participation. Mangan’s comprehensive approach, combining administrative efforts with community involvement, showcases a successful model for other regions to follow in enhancing public health and hygiene standards.