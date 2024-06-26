World Meetei Council Tripura Branch Extends Aid to Refugee Camps in Manipur Amid Ongoing Crisis

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 26, 2024: The World Meetei Council Tripura Branch has reached out to assist those displaced by the ongoing violence in Manipur, offering crucial support to residents of refugee camps. The region has been engulfed in turmoil for an extended period, with the conflict primarily rooted in caste-based tensions that have escalated into widespread riots.

“The situation in Manipur is dire,” said Mutum Amit Singh, Secretary of the World Meetei Council Tripura Branch. “Communities are torn apart, and countless families have been rendered homeless. The violence has led to unimaginable suffering.”

Manipur’s crisis has drawn national attention, with harrowing incidents such as women being paraded naked in broad daylight, prompting widespread outrage and shame across India. Thousands of people, particularly from the Meetei community, have fled their homes, seeking refuge in camps. Many have been living under these conditions for over a year, enduring significant hardships.

In response to this ongoing humanitarian crisis, the World Meetei Council Tripura Branch has mobilized efforts to provide essential supplies to the affected populations. “We brought food items and other necessities to the refugee camps,” Amit Singh stated. “Our aim is to alleviate some of the suffering these individuals are experiencing.”

The Council’s initiative underscores the broader call for governmental intervention to restore peace in the region. Despite the prolonged unrest, there has been a perceived lack of decisive action from authorities to address the underlying issues and bring about a resolution.

“Manipur has been in a state of unrest for far too long,” Amit Singh emphasized. “The government must take necessary steps to reestablish peace and stability. The people of Manipur deserve to live without fear and uncertainty.”

As the conflict continues, the World Meetei Council Tripura Branch remains committed to supporting the displaced and advocating for a return to normalcy in Manipur. Their efforts highlight the critical need for solidarity and effective action in times of crisis.